Brad Marchand Throws Shade at Detroit as Potential NHL All-Star Game Destination

Brad Marchand, the Boston Bruins' veteran left winger, received backlash for his recent comment about the proposed 2025 NHL All-Star Game destinations. Marchand expressed concern about the reported cities being considered: Seattle, Detroit, and Edmonton, because of their harsh winter weather. His comments sparked controversy, and he anticipates hearing some jeers from fans during the Bruins' upcoming game against the Kraken in Seattle. Marchand said that his comments were intended as a joke and not to be taken seriously, but he does see a “little bit of truth” in his thoughts that players would not want to go to these cities during their break.

What they are saying

“Let's put it this way… no ones taking less to stay there.” – Brad Marchand

Not like you will be making it anyways. @Moerahallyeg

The Bottom Line – Motown is the Right Choice for the 2025 NHL All-Star Game

Brad Marchand's comments about the proposed 2025 NHL All-Star Game locations have stirred up controversy, but as a Detroit sports fan, I am confident that Detroit would be the perfect choice for the event. Detroit's rich sports history and vibrant downtown would provide a perfect backdrop for the All-Star Game festivities. Moreover, Detroit has recently undergone significant revitalization and has much to offer regarding entertainment, dining, and cultural attractions. So, despite Marchand's concerns about the weather, I believe Motown is the right choice for the 2025 NHL All-Star Game.

