Is Braden Smith the Detroit Lions’ Best Replacement Option for Taylor Decker?

With Taylor Decker’s future increasingly uncertain, the Detroit Lions are quietly approaching a crossroads at offensive tackle. Whether Decker retires or the team decides it’s time to plan for life after him, one thing is clear: Detroit needs a viable starting-caliber tackle option for 2026.

One intriguing name to monitor is Braden Smith of the Indianapolis Colts, a veteran lineman who rebounded in 2025 after a rocky 2024 and could become available as teams reshuffle their offensive lines. The fit isn’t perfect, but in the right scenario, Smith could make sense for Detroit.

Braden Smith’s 2025 bounce-back

After an inconsistent and injury-affected 2024 season, Smith steadied his play in 2025, logging a heavy workload and stabilizing Indianapolis’ line.

According to PFF in 2025:

Overall grade: 65.3 (50th of 89 tackles)

65.3 (50th of 89 tackles) Pass-blocking grade: 71.9 (36th of 89 tackles)

71.9 (36th of 89 tackles) Run-blocking grade: 58.0 (64th of 89 tackles)

58.0 (64th of 89 tackles) Offensive snaps: 766

766 Sacks allowed: 1

1 Penalties: 6

Those numbers paint a clear picture: Smith was reliable in pass protection, limiting quarterback hits and sacks, but far less impactful as a run blocker. For a Lions team that leans heavily on physical run concepts, that split matters.

The limitations that shape the market

Smith’s profile explains why his market may be more specific than expansive.

At 6-foot-6, 312 pounds, Smith has the size teams want—but his 32¼-inch arm length is below the preferred threshold for many left tackles. That lack of length shows up against longer edge rushers and limits his appeal as a true blindside protector.

Because of that, Smith is not a plug-and-play left tackle—especially not at top-of-market prices. That reality narrows the teams that would seriously pursue him and could keep his contract demands more manageable.

How the Lions would make it work

If Detroit were to pursue Smith, it likely wouldn’t be to replace Decker directly at left tackle.

Instead, the move would almost certainly involve:

Sliding Penei Sewell to left tackle , where he has already shown All-Pro ability

, where he has already shown All-Pro ability Installing Braden Smith at right tackle, a spot better suited to his strengths

This alignment would:

Keep an elite protector on Jared Goff’s blindside

Allow Smith to focus on pass protection rather than handling elite speed rushers every week

Maintain continuity across the offensive line

It’s not a flashy solution—but it’s a logical one.

Is Smith worth it for Detroit?

Smith doesn’t profile as a long-term franchise tackle, and that’s okay. What he offers is experience, steadiness, and pass-protection reliability—all traits the Lions would value if they’re reconfiguring their tackle spots rather than blowing them up.

The key question is cost. If Smith views himself as a top-tier free agent, Detroit likely bows out. But if his market reflects his limitations, he could represent a short- to medium-term bridge option while the Lions continue to develop or search for a long-term answer.

The Bottom line

Is Braden Smith the perfect replacement for Taylor Decker? No.

But in a scenario where Penei Sewell shifts to left tackle, Smith could be a functional, realistic right tackle option who stabilizes the line without forcing the Lions into a panic move.

For a team that prioritizes value, flexibility, and trench stability, that may be enough to keep him firmly on the radar.