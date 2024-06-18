Brady Hart’s Stellar Visit Boosts Michigan Football’s Hopes





According to multiple reports, the Michigan Wolverines hosted their penultimate late-spring recruiting event last weekend, where one standout prospect, 2026 four-star quarterback Brady Hart, has emerged as a potential future Wolverine. Hart, from Cocoa, Fla., has garnered comparisons to former Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy due to his 6-foot-4, 180-pound stature and the iconic names of Tom Brady and Mike Hart in his own.

Brady Hart’s unofficial visit to Ann Arbor impressed recruiting analysts. Initially, Clemson’s Tom Loy predicted Hart might favor the Tigers. However, Monday evening saw three staffers from The Michigan Insider project Hart would ultimately choose Michigan. On3 reporters EJ Holland, Zach Libby, Steve Wiltfong, and Chad Simmons also forecasted Hart’s commitment to the Wolverines, giving him a 62.8% likelihood of donning maize and blue.

Despite early predictions from Notre Dame and Clemson, Rivals analysts Josh Henschke and John Garcia Jr. have recently aligned with the Michigan projection. Hart currently ranks as the No. 42 prospect nationwide by Rivals, receiving high marks for his potential as a collegiate quarterback.

The following is Hart’s scouting report according to 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins:

“Modern pocket passer with a favorable frame that led his team to a Florida 2S title as a first-year starter. More of a drive-ball thrower that can generate plenty of power by synching up his arm and plant foot. Owns a bit of an elongated release, but can get the ball out quick, and has to in a wide-open spread attack that wants to challenge horizontally with swing/screen passes. First caught our eye in a matchup against nationally ranked St. Thomas Aquinas where he put a number of 2-balls on tight lines and exploited coverage. Also impressed with his timing as he frequently hit his marks on schedule. Can be a bit streaky at times, and isn’t one with a ton of deep shots on the spray chart, but looks like a potential Power Five starter heading into junior season, especially if he can keep progressing as a full-field reader.”

Brady Hart, son of former MLB draft selectee Alex Hart, appears set to be an influential recruit for Michigan if he commits soon. Hart’s promising talent and strong performance metrics highlight his potential impact on the team, making him a pivotal prospect to watch in Michigan football’s recruiting landscape.