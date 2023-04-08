Brady Ware throws no-hitter, hits for cycle IN SAME GAME!

Brady Ware, a graduate student for the University of Indianapolis Greyhounds, made history with a performance that only seems achievable in video games. He hit for the cycle and threw a no-hitter in the same game, a feat that has never been accomplished before in NCAA Division II baseball. Ware's exceptional display of athleticism and skill has made him the talk of the college baseball world.

Brady Ware makes history

Ware, a left-handed pitcher, had a day to remember in a game against Drury University. He threw a no-hitter, striking out 11 batters and retiring the first nine batters in a row. Ware also went 4-for-4 at the plate with five RBIs, hitting a towering solo home run, a three-run triple, an RBI double, and completing the cycle with a single through the right side. The Greyhounds won the game 13-0, and Ware's performance was one for the history books.

Big Picture: Unprecedented Performance

