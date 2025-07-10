Branch and Joseph Ranked Among NFL’s Top 5 Safeties for 2025

The Detroit Lions‘ safety duo of Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph received notable accolades as both were ranked among the top five safeties in the NFL for the 2025 season. As revealed in a recent ESPN survey conducted with over 70 league executives, coaches, and scouts, Branch secured the number two spot while Joseph followed closely in fifth. Their recognition reflects not only individual excellence but also the strength of the Lions’ secondary.

Branch made a significant leap this year, having impressed scouts with his standout performance, which included four interceptions and 16 pass deflections—the highest among safeties in the previous season. An AFC executive noted, “I love Branch due to instincts and versatility. He’s been asked to do a lot in two years in Detroit, and he’s handled it all.” At just 23 years old, he is the youngest player on the list, and his trajectory suggests a potential contract extension may be on the horizon, given that he still has two years left on his rookie deal.

On the other hand, Joseph’s performance was marked by his incredible ability to create turnovers, leading the league with nine interceptions in 2024 while earning All-Pro honors. An NFC scout commented on Joseph’s skill set, stating, “He has the stuff you can’t teach as far as the chance-taking that helps create turnovers, but doesn’t hurt the framework of the defense. He’s good at taking calculated risks.”

NFL's top 10 safeties for 2025 according to NFL Scouts

Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens Brian Branch, Detroit Lions Xavier McKinney, Green Bay Packers Jessie Bates III, Atlanta Falcons Kerby Joseph, Detroit Lions Derwin James Jr., Los Angeles Chargers Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals Minkah Fitzpatrick, Miami Dolphins Julian Love, Seattle Seahawks

Both players have proved essential to the Lions’ defensive initiatives, significantly contributing to the team’s identity on the field. Their recognition as top safeties not only boosts their careers but also highlights the Lions’ growing success and potential in upcoming seasons.

