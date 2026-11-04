The Dylan Larkin trade saga has already created plenty of controversy in Detroit, and now a player from one of the Red Wings’ biggest division rivals appears to be taking a shot at the former captain.

DSN TV Red Wings · newest first All Red Wings video →

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel made some interesting comments Monday while discussing teammate Nikita Kucherov’s request to be traded. And although Hagel never mentioned Larkin by name, his comparison certainly sounded familiar to anyone following the situation in Hockeytown.

The timing makes the comments even more interesting, with Detroit and Tampa Bay meeting in Tampa on Tuesday night.

Oct 24, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) and Calgary Flames right wing Adam Klapka (43) get into a scrum during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Brandon Hagel Appears to Take Shot at Dylan Larkin

Hagel was asked about Kucherov’s trade request following Monday’s practice, and he wasted little time defending his teammate’s commitment to the Lightning.

But while explaining why Kucherov’s situation is different from other players seeking trades, Hagel delivered a pointed remark.

“It’s not like he committed here for eight years and asked out, two years into it. This is a different situation,” Hagel said during Monday’s media availability.

Sound like anybody familiar?

Larkin signed an eight-year, $69.6 million contract extension with Detroit in March 2023. He subsequently requested a trade during the 2026 offseason and was suspended without pay last week after informing the organization that he would no longer play until a deal was completed.

Hagel did not specifically identify Larkin, so there is no way to establish with certainty that the Red Wings center was his intended target.

However, the similarities are difficult to ignore, particularly with the two Atlantic Division rivals facing each other the same night.

Why Hagel Says Kucherov’s Situation Is Different

The biggest distinction involves the players’ contractual circumstances and their willingness to continue playing.

Kucherov is entering the final season of his eight-year contract with Tampa Bay, and he has requested a trade following unsuccessful negotiations over an extension.

Unlike Larkin, however, Kucherov has indicated that he intends to continue playing for the Lightning while his situation remains unresolved.

In his explanation of the trade request, Kucherov said the disagreement involved communication and respect rather than money.

Hagel defended his teammate’s dedication to the organization, emphasizing that Kucherov remains committed to helping Tampa Bay win despite his uncertain future.

That appears to be the point Hagel was trying to make: requesting a trade and refusing to play while waiting for one are two very different decisions.

Dylan Larkin Continues Drawing Criticism

Hagel’s comments come just days after Red Wings legend Nicklas Lidstrom also expressed disappointment with the way Larkin’s situation has unfolded.

As we previously reported following Lidstrom’s remarks on a Swedish hockey podcast, the Hall of Fame defenseman questioned the difficulties created when a player requests a trade despite having a long-term contract and no-trade protection.

Meanwhile, interim general manager Shawn Horcoff continues working to find a trade that makes sense for Detroit.

As we previously covered when Horcoff outlined his expectations, the Red Wings have no intention of moving Larkin simply to end the controversy without receiving fair value in return.

Now, Hagel’s comments have brought another voice into the discussion, this time from a division rival.