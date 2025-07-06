Former Detroit Tiger Brandon Inge to Sign 1-Day Coaching Contract

The man who once suited up for 13 seasons in Detroit, made an All-Star team, and threw darts across the diamond from third base is about to take on a new role: coach of the Kalamazoo Growlers.

Yep, Brandon Inge is coming to town. For one night only. And he’s bringing that gritty, “do it all” Detroit Tigers energy with him.

TLDR

Brandon Inge will coach the Kalamazoo Growlers for one night only on July 10

He’ll set the lineup, coach first base, and fire up the team vs. Battle Creek

Inge, a 2006 Tigers hero and 2009 All-Star, called the fan request “flattering”

The night honors his legacy while connecting Michigan fans across generations

A One-Day Deal That Feels Bigger Than Baseball

The Kalamazoo Growlers, one of the original franchises of the Northwoods League, just announced a promotion for Brandon Inge Night, set for Thursday, July 10 at Homer Stryker Field. But this isn’t your typical bobblehead giveaway or ceremonial first pitch.

Inge is actually suiting up, not to play, but to manage. He’ll be setting the lineup, coaching first base, and firing up Kalamazoo’s squad ahead of their game against their regional rivals, the Battle Creek Battle Jacks.

Growlers owner Brian Colopy put it best,

“We want to bring a little ‘06 Tigers magic’ to Kalamazoo.”

Mission accomplished.

Brandon Inge, A Fan Favorite, A Michigan Fixture

Inge isn’t just a former Tiger; he’s one of the names that still hits home for Detroit fans. He played over 1,500 big league games, collected more than 1,100 hits, and did it while covering every position on the diamond except pitcher. That’s not just versatility, that’s Inge-enuity.

He was selected to the 2009 All-Star Game and helped lead the Tigers to the 2006 World Series. He wasn’t the flashiest player, but he was the guy you wanted on your team. Tough, scrappy, and respected in every clubhouse he stepped into.

So when Kalamazoo fans requested a Tiger for this special night, Inge’s name was at the top of the list.

“I’m absolutely flattered. And, honestly, I’m totally floored by it,” Inge said. “Kalamazoo, I can’t wait to coach your Growlers. See you at the game.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalamazoo Growlers Baseball (@kzoogrowlers)

More Than Nostalgia, It’s a Connection

Sure, there’s a bit of nostalgia baked into this promotion, but it’s also about connecting eras and fanbases. Inge isn’t just walking out for a wave and some photos, he’s rolling up his sleeves and getting in the dugout with a group of college players grinding through their summer ball schedule.

It’s a perfect blend of Michigan baseball pride. And for fans of a certain era, you know, the Pudge, Magglio, Polanco, Inge, Verlander core, it’s a chance to feel a little bit of that magic again, this time under the lights at Stryker Field.