Detroit Tigers ‘Fan-Favorite’ to Throw Out First Pitch on Opening Day

When the Detroit Tigers take the field Friday afternoon, fans at Comerica Park will be greeted by a familiar and beloved figure.

Former Tigers fan-favorite Brandon Inge is set to throw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of Detroit’s home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET, marking the official return of baseball to downtown Detroit for the 2026 season.

A Fan Favorite From a Different Era

Inge remains one of the more recognizable and respected players from the Tigers’ resurgence in the mid-2000s.

Originally drafted by Detroit in 1998, he spent the majority of his career with the organization, appearing in over 1,100 games while playing multiple positions, including third base, catcher, and outfield.

His versatility and willingness to do whatever the team needed made him a staple in the clubhouse and a favorite among fans.

Part of a Memorable Run

Inge played a key role on the Tigers’ 2006 American League championship team, helping Detroit reach its first World Series since 1984.

While not always known for eye-popping offensive numbers, his defensive reliability and toughness stood out during a period that helped re-energize baseball in the city.

Moments like his All-Star selection in 2009 only added to his legacy in Detroit.

Setting the Stage for 2026

Friday’s home opener brings more than just a new season; it brings a chance to reconnect with the past.

Having Inge on the mound for the ceremonial first pitch offers a bridge between eras, linking a generation of Tigers fans to a player who embodied grit and adaptability.

As Detroit looks to build momentum early in the season, the presence of a former fan favorite adds an extra layer of energy to what is already one of the most anticipated days on the baseball calendar.