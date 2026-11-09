Michigan Wolverines guard Brandon McCoy Jr. arrived in Ann Arbor as the 19th-ranked prospect in ESPN’s SC Next 100 for the class of 2026. Then he tore his right ACL on Michigan’s summer tour of Lithuania and Croatia and is slated to miss the entire 2026-27 season. The question that follows him into the spring is a real one: does he come back to Michigan for 2027-28, or test the NBA Draft on an evaluation built entirely on what scouts saw before the injury?

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ESPN Ranks Brandon McCoy No. 24 for the 2027 NBA Draft

Jeremy Woo of ESPN published his top 100 prospects for the 2027 NBA Draft on Nov. 5. Even though McCoy is not expected to play a game this season for Michigan, Woo has him at No. 24. Woo wrote:

“McCoy could be a wild-card prospect in the 2027 draft, as he’s slated to miss the entire season after tearing his right ACL during Michigan’s summer tour of Lithuania and Croatia. He was playing well and piquing NBA interest before that, starting with a good showing at the Nike Hoop Summit that showcased his explosiveness, plus physical tools and tenacious defense. There have been long-standing questions around his shooting and ballhandling that he won’t be able to answer this season, but he remains a player to keep in mind. If he decides to test in the spring, he could be the beneficiary of the flatter nature of this draft.”

Why a Thin 2027 Class Helps McCoy

The line that matters most there is the last one. Woo writes that NBA teams have anticipated 2027 as a down draft cycle, largely because the incoming freshman class is viewed as weaker than recent ones, which leaves more room for older prospects to rise the board. He adds that the NCAA’s new five-year eligibility rule and schools’ ability to pay players above first-round slot value should thin the first round and cut into second-round depth. 2027 is also the first draft under the NBA’s new anti-tanking lottery rules.

Woo is also explicit that the board is not a mock draft and does not account for team fit or the eventual order of selections. A No. 24 ranking a year and a half out is an evaluation of tools, not a promise of a first-round check.

Brandon McCoy Is Not the Only Wolverine on the Board

Michigan has four players in Woo’s top 100. McCoy leads them at No. 24, followed by guard Trey McKenney at No. 39, center Moustapha Thiam at No. 53 and guard Elliot Cadeau at No. 85.

ESPN’s Michigan roster lists McCoy at 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, while Woo’s board lists him at 6-4. Either measurement leaves him a guard who has to shoot and handle to climb, and this is the season he cannot show it. It would still be a major surprise to see him enter the draft without playing a college game. The outcome Woo leaves open is the one Michigan has to plan around: a clean rehab, a soft draft class, and a decision that arrives in the spring whether the Wolverines are ready for it or not.