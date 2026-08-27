Michigan Freshman Brandon McCoy Jr. Suffers Scary Injury

Michigan basketball’s European trip ended with a development far more important than anything on the scoreboard.

Freshman guard Brandon McCoy Jr. was injured just 20 seconds into Thursday’s exhibition against Mega Superbet in Croatia after slipping while attempting to go up for a layup. According to Clayton Sayfie of The Wolverine, trainer Chris Williams attended to McCoy before he was helped off the floor while favoring his right leg.

Here is video of the play:

Michigan freshman Brandon McCoy Jr. was carried off the court just 20 seconds into Michigan’s exhibition game pic.twitter.com/xbaBEiTQgY — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) August 27, 2026

For now, that is where the certainty ends. There has been no confirmed diagnosis or timetable, and trying to diagnose the injury from video would be pointless. Michigan’s next update is the one that matters.

McCoy’s importance makes the situation particularly uncomfortable for the Wolverines. The consensus five-star guard arrived as one of the centerpiece additions to Michigan’s highly regarded freshman class, with the university describing him as an explosive two-way player when he officially signed.

He had already started showing why during the European tour, scoring 15 points with five rebounds and four steals against Lithuania’s National B Team on Monday. Michigan’s recap of that exhibition

McCoy’s presence also became even more significant after he chose to remain at Michigan following Dusty May’s departure, preserving one of the most talented pieces on Mike Boynton Jr.’s roster. He originally committed to Michigan during the Final Four as one of the premier guards in the 2026 class.

The Wolverines can worry about rotations later.

Right now, they need good news on McCoy.