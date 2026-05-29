Brandsegg-Nygard Put Red Wings Camp on Notice

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard finished his Grand Rapids season with 20 goals and 44 points in 60 AHL games, got a 14-game NHL look before Detroit reassigned him on April 16, then scored the overtime winner on May 20 before the Griffins were eliminated on May 22. That finish does not lock him into Detroit’s opening-night roster, but it does strengthen his case to enter Red Wings camp competing for NHL consideration.

Detroit now has more than prospect projection to evaluate. The Red Wings have an AHL scoring line, a brief NHL sample, and a late playoff moment that came in a win-or-go-home game, when Brandsegg-Nygard scored the overtime goal in Grand Rapids’ 4-3 victory over Chicago on May 20.

The case starts with production and timing

Brandsegg-Nygard’s regular season already put him on the Red Wings radar. He posted 20 goals and 24 assists in 60 games, and he was still producing after returning from Detroit for the Calder Cup run.

His playoff push got louder when the games tightened up. Grand Rapids stayed alive on his overtime winner in Game 3, and his late series performance remained one of the encouraging developments after the Griffins were eliminated on May 22.

Why this matters for camp

Detroit reassigned Brandsegg-Nygard to Grand Rapids on April 16 after his 14 NHL games, so the Red Wings already have direct film and usage from their own lineup to weigh alongside his AHL numbers. His profile is also clear: he was the 15th overall pick in the 2024 draft, and his season included both NHL exposure and top-six AHL production.

There is also a specific roster-management wrinkle here. Brandsegg-Nygard is waiver-exempt next season, which gives Detroit the option to return him to Grand Rapids without risking a claim if he does not win a job out of Red Wings camp.

Detroit has more to judge than raw numbers

Brandsegg-Nygard said he feels more comfortable, stronger and more confident after a full season in North America. Dan Watson pointed to his physical play, skating, forechecking, shot, and more consistent work around the net after he returned from Detroit, details that line up with what the Griffins saw during the playoff push.

Those details matter because camp decisions are rarely made on points alone. The Red Wings can weigh his 14-game NHL sample, his 20-goal AHL season, and the specific traits Watson highlighted in mid-May comments when the roster comes into focus.

The next question is straightforward. Training camp will decide whether Brandsegg-Nygard has done enough to stay in Detroit, or whether the Red Wings use his waiver exemption to send him back to Grand Rapids for more minutes and another call-up path.