Brawl breaks out in Chinese Pro baseball game in Taiwan (VIDEO)

There may not have been fans in the stands, but those watching were treated to some good old fashioned fireworks between the Fubon Guardians and the Rakuten Monkeys of Taiwan’s Chinese Professional Baseball League!

Guardians pitcher Henry Sosa (who formerly played for the Houston Astros) drilled Monkeys infielder Kuo Yen-Wen. That’s when the fun began:

As one of the commentators explained, this sort of thing is very rare in this particular league:

“For our international viewers, you need to understand that this never really happens in the CPBL,” one of the announcers said. “It’s usually a very conservative league. They don’t even argue balls and strikes or outs very often. For this to happen right now, can I say it’s quite exciting?”

We’re just excited to see sports again, even if it’s on the other side of the world!

– – Quotes via Darrelle Lincoln of TotalProSports Link – –