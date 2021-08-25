Brawl breaks out at Detroit Lions training camp

Near the beginning of Detroit Lions training camp, we reported that a fight broke out between rookie WR Amon-Ra St. Brown and rookie DB Ifeatu Melifonwu.

Now, as training camp comes to an end, another brawl broke out and this one was a bit more involved.

From Detroit Free Press:

Wednesday’s fracas was a little more involved than the one St. Brown and Melifonwu started camp with, as a scrum of players ended up on the ground.

I did not see how the fight started, but it happened not long after offensive tackle Matt Nelson and outside linebacker Rashod Berry tussled following a team rep.

Taylor Decker’s helmet came flying out of the pile during the altercation, and T.J. Hockenson made the veteran decision to avoid the pile altogether.

