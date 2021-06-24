Brawl erupts after Mexican Baseball League player attacks pitcher with bat, helmet [Video]

Sharing is caring!

If you follow baseball, you have certainly seen when a batter gets so upset about getting hit by a pitch that he charges the pitcher with the intent to knock him out.

Well, on Wednesday, Mexican Baseball League player Gabriel Gutierrez took things to a whole new level when he was hit by a pitch.

Take a look as Gutierrez gets drilled and proceeds to charge the mound and attack the pitcher with his bat and helmet.

I smell a suspension coming!

¡Aaatangana! Otra bronca más 😟, ahora le pegaron a Gabriel Gutiérrez que contestó lanzando su bat al pitcher. Después Junior Lake y Peter O'Brien sacaron sus dotes luchísticos… 8 🔽 | 🚂 Rieleros 3-5 Toros 🐂#TorosImponentes #LMB #PasiónRielera pic.twitter.com/uYalsoXlhw — Internetv Deportes (@AYMSports) June 24, 2021