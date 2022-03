The Carlos Correa sweepstakes are over.

Bob Nightengale coming in with the late-night spoiler:

Shocker: Carlos Correa signs with the #Twins for 3 years, $105.3 million, per @MarkBermanFox26.

Opt outs first 2 years. March 19, 2022

Carlos Correa had been the talk of the town for weeks now as it was rumored where he may land. Now it seems, it’s to rival the Minnesota Twins.