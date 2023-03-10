BREAKING: Chicago Bears trade No. 1 overall pick to Carolina Panthers

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Chicago Bears have traded the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Just moments ago, it was reported that the Bears have traded the No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for the No. 9 overall pick, the No. 61 overall pick, a first-round pick in 2024, a second-round pick in 2025, and WR DJ Moore.

Key Points:

Bears Trade No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft to Panthers

Panthers give up No. 9 overall pick, the No. 61 overall pick, a first-round pick in 2024, a second-round pick in 2025, and WR DJ Moore.

1. Panthers

- Advertisement -

2. Texans

3. Cardinals

4. Colts

5. Seahawks

6. Lions

- Advertisement -

7. Raiders

8. Falcons

9. Bears

- Advertisement -

10. Eagles

Why it Matters for Bears

Bears General Manager Ryan Poles made a remarkable move by trading away the number 1 pick in the draft, in a year where he does not believe his team needs a quarterback. He managed to acquire two first-round picks, two second-round picks, and a legitimate WR1 to bolster their offense. Poles deserves credit for securing such a substantial return for the draft's top pick. As a result, the Panthers are now in a prime position to select their preferred quarterback, either Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis, or Anthony Richardson.