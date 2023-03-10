Merch
NFL News Reports

BREAKING: Chicago Bears trade No. 1 overall pick to Carolina Panthers

By Don Drysdale
According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Chicago Bears have traded the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Just moments ago, it was reported that the Bears have traded the No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for the No. 9 overall pick, the No. 61 overall pick, a first-round pick in 2024, a second-round pick in 2025, and WR DJ Moore.

  • Bears Trade No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft to Panthers
  • Panthers give up No. 9 overall pick, the No. 61 overall pick, a first-round pick in 2024, a second-round pick in 2025, and WR DJ Moore.

Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order: The Top 10

1. Panthers

2. Texans

3. Cardinals

4. Colts

5. Seahawks

6. Lions

7. Raiders

8. Falcons

9. Bears

10. Eagles

Why it Matters for Bears

Bears General Manager Ryan Poles made a remarkable move by trading away the number 1 pick in the draft, in a year where he does not believe his team needs a quarterback. He managed to acquire two first-round picks, two second-round picks, and a legitimate WR1 to bolster their offense. Poles deserves credit for securing such a substantial return for the draft's top pick. As a result, the Panthers are now in a prime position to select their preferred quarterback, either Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis, or Anthony Richardson.

