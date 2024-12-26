fb
Thursday, December 26, 2024
BREAKING: Detroit Lions To Sign Veteran Quarterback For Playoff Run

As we predicted would happen, the Detroit Lions are set to sign veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. This breaking news comes via a report from Ian Rapoport. The former NFL QB and high school state championship-winning coach is coming out of retirement to rejoin the Lions. Sources confirmed the expected signing to The Insiders.

Bridgewater, who previously played for the Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Miami Dolphins, and last season with the Lions made the announcement himself during an appearance on NFL Network. He expressed his excitement to return to the NFL, with a focus on helping the Lions as they push for playoff contention.

Bridgewater brings a wealth of experience to the Lions, having started in 65 games over his career. His leadership and familiarity with high-pressure situations could prove invaluable, especially in a backup role, providing a strong presence behind starting QB Jared Goff.

The Lions are currently in the midst of a promising season, holding a 13-2 record as they aim for the NFC North title and a potential deep playoff run. Adding a seasoned player like Bridgewater to their roster could add depth and stability to the quarterback room, especially with the team's playoff hopes on the line.

Stay tuned for more updates as the Lions look to finalize the deal.

