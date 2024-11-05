BREAKING: Detroit Lions Trade For Za’Darius Smith

In a significant move that could reshape their defensive line, the Detroit Lions have officially traded for standout edge rusher Za'Darius Smith from the Cleveland Browns. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, this trade comes at a crucial time for the Lions as they look to bolster their defense following the injury of star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson.

The details of the trade indicate that the Lions will receive Smith along with a 2026 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2026 sixth-round pick. This deal represents a major step forward for the Lions, who are aiming to solidify their position in the NFC and make a serious playoff push.

Sources: The #Browns are trading standout edge Za'Darius Smith to the #Lions, who add a key presence on the edge to help make up for the loss of Aidan Hutchinson.



It’s Smith and a 2026 7th going to Detroit for a 2025 5th and a 2026 6th. A major move. pic.twitter.com/gtCs86rL97 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 5, 2024

Za'Darius Smith, known for his explosive pass-rushing ability and game-changing impact, will provide the Lions with a vital presence on the edge. His experience and skills are expected to complement the existing defense and help fill the gap left by Hutchinson's absence. Smith’s ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks will be crucial as the Lions look to maintain their competitive edge in a challenging NFC North.

As the trade deadline approaches, this acquisition is a clear signal of the Lions' commitment to winning now. With a record of 7-1, the Lions are positioned to make a deep run into the postseason, and adding a player of Smith's caliber only enhances their chances.

Lions fans can look forward to seeing Smith in action as he joins a team that is gaining momentum and confidence. This trade marks an exciting chapter for Detroit as they continue to build a roster capable of competing at the highest levels of the NFL.