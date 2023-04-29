BREAKING: Detroit Lions trade RB D’Andre Swift to Philadelphia Eagles

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, the Detroit Lions are trading D'Andre Swift. Rapoport reported just moments ago that the Lions are sending Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2025 4th-Round pick, and they move up in this year's 7th-round. The move does not come as a surprise, as the Lions added David Montgomery in the off-season, and then selected Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Key Points

Lions trade Swift to Eagles for draft capital

Lions get a 2025 4th-round pick and move up in the 7th round of this year's draft

Detroit Lions/Philadelphia Eagles Trade Details

Here are the full trade details:

Lions get: 4th Round pick in 2025, No. 219 overall pick in 2023

Eagles get: Swift, No. 249 overall pick in 2023

Lions remaining picks following Swift trade

Following the trade, the Lions now have the following picks remaining in the 2023 NFL Draft:

Round 5 – No. 152

Round 7 – No. 219