Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Pistons News Reports

BREAKING: Detroit Pistons agree to mega-contract with Monty Williams

By W.G. Brady
136
0

We got him! According to a report from Shams Charania, Monty Williams and the Detroit Pistons have agreed in principle on a six-year, $72 million deal for Williams to become the franchise's next head coach. The deal is expected to be finalized in the coming days. That's right, folks, the Pistons are paying Williams a whopping $12 million per season to coach their team.

Why it Matters for Detroit Pistons and Monty Williams

Earlier today, a report surfaced that the Pistons were prepared to make Williams an offer of $10 million per season. Obviously, that report was off by a couple of million per season, as Williams will be paid an average of $12 million per season over the next six seasons. If this report is accurate, Williams will be the highest-paid head coach in NBA history.

- Advertisement -
Monty Williams Detroit Pistons

Bottom Line: The Pistons are going BIG

Williams' addition to the Pistons brings a wealth of valuable experience and leadership to the team. As a well-regarded coach in the NBA, Williams has a proven track record of guiding teams to success. His expertise and strategic acumen have the potential to revitalize the Pistons' performance on the court and instill a winning culture within the organization.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Jason Cabinda believes Detroit Lions window has opened
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Lions News ReportsW.G. Brady -

Jason Cabinda believes Detroit Lions window has opened

Jason Cabinda believes the Detroit Lions have the roster to make some noise in 2023.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.