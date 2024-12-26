fb
Thursday, December 26, 2024
HomeDetroit Red WingsBreaking: Detroit Red Wings Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire New Head Coach
Detroit Red Wings

Breaking: Detroit Red Wings Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire New Head Coach

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

In a significant shakeup, the Detroit Red Wings have announced that Todd McLellan will become the team's 29th head coach in franchise history, signing a multi-year contract. The move comes after the firing of head coach Derek Lalonde and associate coach Bob Boughner, effective immediately.

Steve Yzerman

McLellan, who brings a wealth of experience from his time with the Los Angeles Kings and the Edmonton Oilers, will be tasked with leading the Red Wings into the next phase of their rebuild. Known for his strong leadership and ability to develop teams, McLellan has coached in the NHL for many years, earning a reputation for building competitive squads.

Alongside McLellan, the Red Wings have also hired Trent Yawney as an assistant coach to bolster their staff. This marks a new chapter for the organization as they seek to find the right formula to get back into playoff contention.

Derek Lalonde finishes his time with the Detroit Red Wings holding an 89-86-23 record across nearly two and a half seasons.

Todd McLellan, the incoming head coach, brings a wealth of experience to the Red Wings, boasting a career record of 598-412-134 over 16 seasons as an NHL head coach.

The Red Wings, currently navigating their rebuild, hope that the coaching change will provide a much-needed spark for the franchise as they continue to build for the future.

Previous article
Recently Waived Detroit Lions Defender Won’t Win Super Bowl With New Team
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

theCreedfather on Dan Campbell Fires Back at Criticism Over Lions’ Using Stumblebum Trick Play Against Bears
Les on Detroit Lions Waive Defensive Lineman Following Win Over Bears
Bryan R. Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Bryan R Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Baruch on Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers Point Spread Revealed
schatzi on Remembering Rickey Henderson, The Stolen Base King of Baseball
falcon on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Victor on Dan Campbell Has Passionate Message for Detroit Lions Fans Who Have Doubts About Super Bowl
Lynn Kimball Fay on Dan Campbell Reflects On Controversial Call During Crucial Win
Lynn Kimball Fay on Dan Campbell Reflects On Controversial Call During Crucial Win

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions