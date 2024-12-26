Breaking: Detroit Red Wings Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire New Head Coach

In a significant shakeup, the Detroit Red Wings have announced that Todd McLellan will become the team's 29th head coach in franchise history, signing a multi-year contract. The move comes after the firing of head coach Derek Lalonde and associate coach Bob Boughner, effective immediately.

McLellan, who brings a wealth of experience from his time with the Los Angeles Kings and the Edmonton Oilers, will be tasked with leading the Red Wings into the next phase of their rebuild. Known for his strong leadership and ability to develop teams, McLellan has coached in the NHL for many years, earning a reputation for building competitive squads.

Alongside McLellan, the Red Wings have also hired Trent Yawney as an assistant coach to bolster their staff. This marks a new chapter for the organization as they seek to find the right formula to get back into playoff contention.

Derek Lalonde finishes his time with the Detroit Red Wings holding an 89-86-23 record across nearly two and a half seasons.

Todd McLellan, the incoming head coach, brings a wealth of experience to the Red Wings, boasting a career record of 598-412-134 over 16 seasons as an NHL head coach.

The Red Wings, currently navigating their rebuild, hope that the coaching change will provide a much-needed spark for the franchise as they continue to build for the future.