Breaking: Detroit Tigers Trade Casey Mize

The Detroit Tigers have reportedly made another stunning move to their starting rotation.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, Detroit is trading right-handed pitcher Casey Mize to the San Diego Padres. The news surfaced moments after Monday’s 6 p.m. MLB trade deadline.

The return package has not yet been revealed.

Tigers Move Another Starting Pitcher

Mize becomes the second major Tigers starter dealt in a matter of days after Detroit traded Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The former No. 1 overall pick was enjoying one of the best seasons of his career, posting a 4-6 record, 2.70 ERA and 0.992 WHIP across 16 starts. He recorded 85 strikeouts over 86⅔ innings and earned an All-Star selection.

Mize was set to become a free agent following the 2026 season, making him one of the most attractive rental starters available. His improved swing-and-miss numbers and performance against left-handed hitters helped drive his trade value.

Return Package Still Unknown

The Padres emerged as Mize’s destination after the Diamondbacks and Braves were among several clubs reportedly showing interest throughout deadline day.

Detroit’s return has not yet been reported, and the Tigers have not formally announced the transaction at the time of publication.

Those details will determine how fans evaluate another franchise-altering decision from president of baseball operations Scott Harris.

Bottom Line

The Tigers are reportedly sending Casey Mize to the Padres in a deal completed moments before the deadline.

Detroit has now moved two of its top starting pitchers, with Mize following Skubal out the door.

The immediate question is obvious: What did the Tigers receive in return?