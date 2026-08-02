BREAKING: Detroit Tigers Trade Tarik Skubal

The Detroit Tigers may be on the verge of trading the face of their pitching staff.

According to a social media post attributed to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, the Los Angeles Dodgers are finalizing a trade to acquire Tigers ace Tarik Skubal.

The reported deal had not yet been formally announced by either organization, and the players heading back to Detroit were not immediately known.

Tigers Near Franchise-Altering Decision

Los Angeles had emerged as a leading contender for Skubal in recent trade reports, with the Dodgers possessing the young pitching and outfield depth needed to build a serious offer. The New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers had also been connected to Detroit’s two-time defending American League Cy Young Award winner.

Trading Skubal would represent the most consequential move of Scott Harris’ tenure.

The Tigers would be giving up one of baseball’s premier pitchers during a season in which they remained within reach of the postseason. Detroit’s willingness to make that decision would come down to the return, which would need to include multiple premium young players capable of helping the franchise quickly.

Dodgers Would Add Another Superstar

Skubal would immediately become the centerpiece of a Los Angeles rotation built for another World Series run.

The Dodgers have dealt with significant pitching injuries, making the opportunity to acquire a dominant left-hander especially attractive. Skubal entered the deadline as the most valuable starting pitcher potentially available, with contenders across baseball closely watching Detroit’s next move.

Bottom Line

The Dodgers are reportedly finalizing a blockbuster trade for Tarik Skubal, though the deal has not yet been officially announced and the return remains unknown.

For Tigers fans, everything now depends on what Detroit receives. Moving Skubal was always going to hurt. The only way Scott Harris can justify it is by landing a package capable of changing the organization’s future.