BREAKING: Down go the Buckeyes!

The #3 Ohio State Buckeyes fell at the hands of the #12 Oregon Ducks today at the Horseshoe in Columbus, Ohio. The Ducks rolled into Columbus and took a 14-7 lead into halftime, setting the stage for a huge victory on the road.

One needs to look no farther than C.J. Verdell and his 161 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns as the key to the Ducks victory. As a team the Ducks racked up 269 yards on the ground, leaving major question marks around the Buckeyes’ front seven.

For his own part, C.J. Stroud was good for the Buckeyes, but just not good enough. The freshman gunslinger completed 35 of 54 passes for 484 yards and three touchdowns, yet a crucial sack and interception in back-to-back plays showed Stroud’s inexperience. The Buckeyes could not get much going on the ground rushing for only 140 yards as a team.

The Buckeyes are now 1-1 on the young season and will face off next week against Tulsa at home in Columbus.