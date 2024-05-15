Breaking Down the 2024 Detroit Lions Schedule By Quarter

The 2024 Detroit Lions Schedule Has Been Unveiled

Fresh off a successful 12-5 season that saw them top the NFC North, the Detroit Lions are facing a 2024 schedule filled with both challenges and opportunities. With the release of the official NFL schedule, we take a closer look at how the Lions’ games break down into quarters, providing insights into key matchups and critical stretches that could define their season.

First Quarter: Games 1-4

Vs. Los Angeles Rams (Sunday, September 8 – 8:20 p.m. ET – NBC)

(Sunday, September 8 – 8:20 p.m. ET – NBC) Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sunday, September 15 – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX)

(Sunday, September 15 – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX) @ Arizona Cardinals (Sunday, September 22 – 4:25 p.m. ET – FOX)

(Sunday, September 22 – 4:25 p.m. ET – FOX) Vs. Seattle Seahawks (Monday, September 30 – 8:15 p.m. ET – ABC)

The Detroit Lions kick off the season with two prime-time games that will test their mettle early. Opening night against the Rams offers a rematch of sorts with familiar foe Matthew Stafford. The home games against the Buccaneers and Seahawks, along with a road trip to Arizona, give Detroit a chance to set a strong early tone. This stretch will be crucial for gaining momentum, especially with challenging games on the horizon.

Second Quarter: Games 6-9

@ Dallas Cowboys (Sunday, October 13 – 4:25 p.m. ET – FOX)

(Sunday, October 13 – 4:25 p.m. ET – FOX) @ Minnesota Vikings (Sunday, October 20 – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX)

(Sunday, October 20 – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX) Vs. Tennessee Titans (Sunday, October 27 – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX)

(Sunday, October 27 – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX) @ Green Bay Packers (Sunday, November 3 – 4:25 p.m. ET – FOX)

After a bye in Week 5, the Detroit Lions face a tough road schedule with visits to Dallas and Green Bay, both of whom are perennial playoff contenders. The home game against the Titans and the divisional game at Minnesota are pivotal for the Lions to establish their dominance in the NFC North and buffer against tougher matches.

Third Quarter: Games 10-13

@ Houston Texans (Sunday, November 10 – 8:20 p.m. ET – NBC)

(Sunday, November 10 – 8:20 p.m. ET – NBC) Vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Sunday, November 17 – 1:00 p.m. ET – CBS)

(Sunday, November 17 – 1:00 p.m. ET – CBS) @ Indianapolis Colts (Sunday, November 24 – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX)

(Sunday, November 24 – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX) Vs. Chicago Bears (Thursday, November 28 – 12:30 p.m. ET – CBS – Thanksgiving Day)

The third quarter of the season sees the Lions in another nationally televised matchup, this time against the Texans. This stretch offers a mix of achievable victories and tough contests, with the annual Thanksgiving game against the Bears always drawing significant attention and carrying big divisional implications.

Fourth Quarter: Games 14-17

Vs. Green Bay Packers (Thursday, December 5 – 8:15 p.m. ET – Amazon Prime)

(Thursday, December 5 – 8:15 p.m. ET – Amazon Prime) Vs. Buffalo Bills (Sunday, December 15 – 4:25 p.m. ET – CBS)

(Sunday, December 15 – 4:25 p.m. ET – CBS) @ Chicago Bears (Sunday, December 22 – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX)

(Sunday, December 22 – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX) @ San Francisco 49ers (Monday, December 30 – 8:15 p.m. ET – ESPN/ABC)

The final stretch of the season will be a defining one for the Detroit Lions, featuring two critical division games and a challenging encounter with the 49ers on Monday Night Football. The home game against a strong Buffalo team could also play a crucial role in playoff seeding or even playoff qualification.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Challenging Opening and Closing Quarters: The Detroit Lions begin and end their season with demanding schedules. They start with two prime time games in the first four weeks, including a season opener against the Rams, and conclude with tough matchups against the Packers, Bills, and a season finale at the 49ers on Monday Night Football. Strategic Mid-Season Opportunities: Following a Week 5 bye, the Lions’ schedule in the second and third quarters offers potential strategic advantages. Games against division rivals and manageable opponents like the Titans and Colts provide crucial mid-season opportunities to gain ground in the NFC North and solidify their playoff aspirations. Prime Time Showdowns: The Detroit Lions are slated for several prime time games, reflecting the NFL’s confidence in their market draw and competitiveness. These high-profile games, including matchups against the Seahawks, Texans, and 49ers, not only offer national exposure but also test the team’s ability to perform under significant pressure and attention.

Bottom Line:

The 2024 Detroit Lions are set up with a schedule that offers both challenges and significant opportunities. With a balanced mix of prime time games, divisional clashes, and winnable matchups, the Lions’ performance in each quarter could well dictate their success in pursuing another NFC North title and making a deep playoff run. Detroit’s ability to start strong and maintain consistency, especially in division games and against top-tier teams in the latter half of the season, will be key to replicating or improving on last year’s impressive campaign.