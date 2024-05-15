fb
Detroit Lions Drop EPIC Video to Reveal 2024 Schedule

0
The 2024 Detroit Lions Schedule Has Been Released!

2024 Detroit Lions ‘Way-Too-Early’ Game-By-Game Predictions

0
The rumored 2024 Detroit Lions schedule has been leaked. Here are my predictions!

‘Hitting is Hard’: A.J. Hinch Addresses Detroit Tigers’ Struggles at the Plate

0
A.J. Hinch spoke to the media after the Tigers were blanked... AGAIN... by the Marlins.
W.G. Brady

Breaking Down the 2024 Detroit Lions Schedule By Quarter

Lions Analysis and Opinion

The 2024 Detroit Lions Schedule Has Been Unveiled

Fresh off a successful 12-5 season that saw them top the NFC North, the Detroit Lions are facing a 2024 schedule filled with both challenges and opportunities. With the release of the official NFL schedule, we take a closer look at how the Lions’ games break down into quarters, providing insights into key matchups and critical stretches that could define their season.

2024 Detroit Lions Schedule Ennis Rakestraw Jr. shares touching story NFL Schedule Leaks

First Quarter: Games 1-4

  • Vs. Los Angeles Rams (Sunday, September 8 – 8:20 p.m. ET – NBC)
  • Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sunday, September 15 – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX)
  • @ Arizona Cardinals (Sunday, September 22 – 4:25 p.m. ET – FOX)
  • Vs. Seattle Seahawks (Monday, September 30 – 8:15 p.m. ET – ABC)

The Detroit Lions kick off the season with two prime-time games that will test their mettle early. Opening night against the Rams offers a rematch of sorts with familiar foe Matthew Stafford. The home games against the Buccaneers and Seahawks, along with a road trip to Arizona, give Detroit a chance to set a strong early tone. This stretch will be crucial for gaining momentum, especially with challenging games on the horizon.

Second Quarter: Games 6-9

  • @ Dallas Cowboys (Sunday, October 13 – 4:25 p.m. ET – FOX)
  • @ Minnesota Vikings (Sunday, October 20 – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX)
  • Vs. Tennessee Titans (Sunday, October 27 – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX)
  • @ Green Bay Packers (Sunday, November 3 – 4:25 p.m. ET – FOX)

After a bye in Week 5, the Detroit Lions face a tough road schedule with visits to Dallas and Green Bay, both of whom are perennial playoff contenders. The home game against the Titans and the divisional game at Minnesota are pivotal for the Lions to establish their dominance in the NFC North and buffer against tougher matches.

Third Quarter: Games 10-13

  • @ Houston Texans (Sunday, November 10 – 8:20 p.m. ET – NBC)
  • Vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Sunday, November 17 – 1:00 p.m. ET – CBS)
  • @ Indianapolis Colts (Sunday, November 24 – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX)
  • Vs. Chicago Bears (Thursday, November 28 – 12:30 p.m. ET – CBS – Thanksgiving Day)

The third quarter of the season sees the Lions in another nationally televised matchup, this time against the Texans. This stretch offers a mix of achievable victories and tough contests, with the annual Thanksgiving game against the Bears always drawing significant attention and carrying big divisional implications.

Fourth Quarter: Games 14-17

  • Vs. Green Bay Packers (Thursday, December 5 – 8:15 p.m. ET – Amazon Prime)
  • Vs. Buffalo Bills (Sunday, December 15 – 4:25 p.m. ET – CBS)
  • @ Chicago Bears (Sunday, December 22 – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX)
  • @ San Francisco 49ers (Monday, December 30 – 8:15 p.m. ET – ESPN/ABC)

The final stretch of the season will be a defining one for the Detroit Lions, featuring two critical division games and a challenging encounter with the 49ers on Monday Night Football. The home game against a strong Buffalo team could also play a crucial role in playoff seeding or even playoff qualification.

Detroit Lions

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Challenging Opening and Closing Quarters: The Detroit Lions begin and end their season with demanding schedules. They start with two prime time games in the first four weeks, including a season opener against the Rams, and conclude with tough matchups against the Packers, Bills, and a season finale at the 49ers on Monday Night Football.
  2. Strategic Mid-Season Opportunities: Following a Week 5 bye, the Lions’ schedule in the second and third quarters offers potential strategic advantages. Games against division rivals and manageable opponents like the Titans and Colts provide crucial mid-season opportunities to gain ground in the NFC North and solidify their playoff aspirations.
  3. Prime Time Showdowns: The Detroit Lions are slated for several prime time games, reflecting the NFL’s confidence in their market draw and competitiveness. These high-profile games, including matchups against the Seahawks, Texans, and 49ers, not only offer national exposure but also test the team’s ability to perform under significant pressure and attention.

Bottom Line:

The 2024 Detroit Lions are set up with a schedule that offers both challenges and significant opportunities. With a balanced mix of prime time games, divisional clashes, and winnable matchups, the Lions’ performance in each quarter could well dictate their success in pursuing another NFC North title and making a deep playoff run. Detroit’s ability to start strong and maintain consistency, especially in division games and against top-tier teams in the latter half of the season, will be key to replicating or improving on last year’s impressive campaign.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

