Breaking Down Why ESPN Got the Detroit Lions’ Offseason Grade Wrong





Seth Walder of ESPN ranked the Detroit Lions off-season in the bottom ten!



In a recent analysis of NFL offseasons, ESPN’s Seth Walder ranked the Detroit Lions’ moves among the bottom 10, primarily due to the four-year, $212 million contract extension for quarterback Jared Goff. However, Jeremy Reisman of Pride of Detroit offers a compelling counter-argument, defending the Lions’ decision and providing a more optimistic view of their offseason strategy.

Walder’s Critique of Goff’s Extension with Detroit Lions

Walder’s critique centers on the financial commitment to Goff, suggesting that his contract could be a significant burden for the Detroit Lions in the long run. “It’s not a move I can endorse at that price,” Walder stated. He questioned Goff’s ability to maintain his performance and implied that Detroit’s offensive success is largely due to the brilliance of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

Goff’s Proven Performance and Value for Detroit Lions

Reisman disputes Walder’s assessment, emphasizing that Goff has shown substantial growth and has been instrumental in the Lions’ offensive resurgence. He argues that attributing Detroit’s success solely to Johnson undermines Goff’s tangible contributions on the field.

Reisman highlights Goff’s impressive stats since Week 9 of the 2022 season, where he recorded 7,109 yards and 47 touchdowns, with a passer rating of 100.0. These metrics place Goff among the top quarterbacks in the league, demonstrating his capability and justifying his contract extension.

Comparisons to Other Quarterbacks and Contract Strategies

Walder’s analysis draws a comparison between Goff’s contract and that of Jacksonville Jaguars’ quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Walder justified Lawrence’s five-year, $275 million extension despite his recent struggles, citing salary cap inflation as a mitigating factor. Reisman finds this inconsistency problematic, as it seems to discount Goff’s proven track record in favor of a less experienced player.

Reisman also addresses Walder’s suggestion that the Detroit Lions could have used the franchise tag on Goff instead of extending his contract. He argues that relying on the franchise tag multiple times would have created annual distractions and potentially disrupted the team’s chemistry and culture, which the Lions have worked hard to cultivate.

Praise for Other Offseason Moves

Reisman acknowledges that while the Goff extension is a significant investment, it’s only part of the DetroiLions’ broader offseason strategy. He points out the positive aspects of Detroit’s moves, including the contract extensions for Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown, and the acquisitions of Kevin Zeitler, DJ Reader, and Marcus Davenport. These additions are viewed as strengthening the Lions’ core and enhancing their competitiveness.

Bottom Line: A More Positive Outlook

Reisman contends that the Lions’ strategic decisions, including the Goff extension, should be seen in a more favorable light than Walder’s ESPN grade suggests. He believes that Detroit’s offseason moves, supported by Goff’s statistical performance and the team’s cohesive strategy, set the stage for a promising future. This perspective underscores the importance of looking beyond initial financial concerns to appreciate the broader vision and potential success of the Lions’ approach.