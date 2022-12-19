BREAKING: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts suffers injury

The Philadelphia Eagles are on verge of clinching home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs, but they may have to do so without their star quarterback, Jalen Hurts. According to Adam Schefter, “Hurts is uncertain to play Saturday vs. the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder that he suffered during Sunday’s win over the Bears, per league sources. Hurts was hurt late in the third quarter when Bears’ DE Trevis Gipson drove him into the ground.”

Who will start if Jalen Hurts is out?

If Hurts is unable to play on Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys, Gardner Minshew would get the start. In fact, Schefter is reporting that there is a “real chance” that Minshew starts against the Cowboys.

Schefter did add that this is not expected to be a long-term injury for Hurts.

As it stands, Hurts is among the favorites to win the NFL MVP award, and this would be a huge loss for the Eagles.