Breaking: Head Coach Chauncey Billups Charged in Illegal Poker Operation Tied to Mafia

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups has been charged in connection with an alleged illegal poker ring linked to organized crime, according to law-enforcement sources and reporting by ABC News.



Billups, who guided Portland into the 2025-26 season in his fifth year as head coach, was arrested in Oregon and is scheduled to make his first court appearance.

Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has been arrested by the FBI for alleged illegal gambling, sources tell ESPN. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 23, 2025

From Detroit to the Blazers: Billups’ Hall-of-Fame Legacy

Before stepping behind the bench, Billups carried a deep connection to Detroit — he starred with the Detroit Pistons, won the 2004 NBA title (earning Finals MVP) and wrapped his career as a five-time All-Star. Now his legacy is clouded by legal trouble that reaches far beyond the court.

Broader Gambling Investigation Hits NBA

Billups’ case is part of a larger probe that also includes Terry Rozier of the Miami Heat, who has been charged in a related but distinct illegal gambling investigation involving inside information used to place unauthorized wagers.

Law-enforcement officials say the arrests strike at the heart of efforts to protect game-integrity in professional basketball.

What Detroit Sports Fans Should Know