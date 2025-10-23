Breaking: Head Coach Chauncey Billups Charged in Illegal Poker Operation Tied to Mafia

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups has been charged in connection with an alleged illegal poker ring linked to organized crime, according to law-enforcement sources and reporting by ABC News.
Billups, who guided Portland into the 2025-26 season in his fifth year as head coach, was arrested in Oregon and is scheduled to make his first court appearance.
From Detroit to the Blazers: Billups’ Hall-of-Fame Legacy
Before stepping behind the bench, Billups carried a deep connection to Detroit — he starred with the Detroit Pistons, won the 2004 NBA title (earning Finals MVP) and wrapped his career as a five-time All-Star. Now his legacy is clouded by legal trouble that reaches far beyond the court.
Broader Gambling Investigation Hits NBA
Billups’ case is part of a larger probe that also includes Terry Rozier of the Miami Heat, who has been charged in a related but distinct illegal gambling investigation involving inside information used to place unauthorized wagers.
Law-enforcement officials say the arrests strike at the heart of efforts to protect game-integrity in professional basketball.
What Detroit Sports Fans Should Know
- For Detroit fans who remember Billups’ clutch presence in Pistons blue, this is a jarring development.
- Although his coaching role is with Portland, his Detroit-roots make the story resonate locally — especially in conversations around accountability in sports.
- The NBA now faces renewed scrutiny on betting and gambling risks, reminding Detroit’s fan base how fragile public trust in professional sports can be.