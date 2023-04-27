BREAKING: Lamar Jackson agrees to record contract with Baltimore Ravens

Just hours before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft, we have some breaking news to report regarding Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. According to Josina Anderson, Jackson has agreed to a record-breaking 5-year, $260 million deal. Anderson is also reporting that $185 million of the contract is fully guaranteed. Where Jackson will play in 2023 has been one of the biggest stories in the NFL this offseason, and we now know that he is staying with the team that drafted him for the next five years.

Key Points

Jackson has agreed to a record-breaking contract with the Ravens

The contract is reportedly for 5-years, $260 million

$185 million of the contract is fully guaranteed

Why it Matters for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens

There has been quite a bit of talk this offseason about whether or not Jackson and the Ravens would be able to agree to a contract, or if he would be traded. One of the big hiccups between Jackson and the Ravens was reportedly the guaranteed money, with some saying that he was demanding a fully guaranteed contract. Though Lamar is not getting a fully guaranteed deal, he is not the highest-paid player in the history of the NFL at a whopping $52 million per season.