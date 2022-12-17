Detroit Lions Betting Info

Breaking news causes Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets point spread to shift

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
Highlights
  • The Lions take on the Jets on Sunday
  • The point spread has shifted for Sunday's game

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will take on the New York Jets in a game that is extremely important for both teams in terms of the NFL playoff picture. With a win, the Lions will move to 7-7 on the season and increase their chances of making the 2022 NFL playoffs. On Friday, breaking news surfaced out of the Jets camp, causing the point spread in the Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets game to shift.

Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets

What is the Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets point spread?

Following last week’s games, the Jets opened as a 2.5-point favorite over the Lions, but that took a big shift on Friday afternoon.

On Friday, news broke that the Jets are starting Zach Wilson at quarterback against the Lions, as Mike White will not be cleared to play. In addition, they announced that Quinnen Williams was missing his third-straight practice, and was questionable for Sunday’s game.

Featured Videos

As soon as that news broke, most sportsbooks quickly shifted that spread to the Lions being favored.

Fast forward to Saturday morning, and most sportsbooks, including BetMGM, now have the Jets as a 1-point favorite over the Lions.

Nation, who are you betting on?

Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Detroit Lions rooting guide fans Thursday Night Football Detroit Lions Rooting Guide: 3 Teams you should root for on Saturday
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets
Breaking news causes Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets point spread to shift
Detroit Lions Betting Info
Detroit Lions rooting guide fans Thursday Night Football
Detroit Lions Rooting Guide: 3 Teams you should root for on Saturday
Detroit Lions Analysis and Opinion
Malcolm Rodriguez Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions player punks rookie LB Malcolm Rodriguez
Detroit Lions Notes
Dan Miller Detroit Lions
Dan Miller delivers epic speech prior to Detroit Lions win over Vikings [Video]
Detroit Lions Notes
Lost your password?