Breaking news causes Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets point spread to shift

The Lions take on the Jets on Sunday

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will take on the New York Jets in a game that is extremely important for both teams in terms of the NFL playoff picture. With a win, the Lions will move to 7-7 on the season and increase their chances of making the 2022 NFL playoffs. On Friday, breaking news surfaced out of the Jets camp, causing the point spread in the Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets game to shift.

What is the Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets point spread?

Following last week’s games, the Jets opened as a 2.5-point favorite over the Lions, but that took a big shift on Friday afternoon.

On Friday, news broke that the Jets are starting Zach Wilson at quarterback against the Lions, as Mike White will not be cleared to play. In addition, they announced that Quinnen Williams was missing his third-straight practice, and was questionable for Sunday’s game.

Featured Videos



As soon as that news broke, most sportsbooks quickly shifted that spread to the Lions being favored.

Fast forward to Saturday morning, and most sportsbooks, including BetMGM, now have the Jets as a 1-point favorite over the Lions.

Nation, who are you betting on?