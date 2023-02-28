Breaking News: Patrick Kane Traded to the New York Rangers – Find Out What it Means for the Red Wings!

A few moments ago, the New York Rangers made a big splash in their playoff chase, adding superstar Patrick Kane from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a 2023 second-round draft pick and a fourth-round draft pick. The second-round pick can become a first if the Rangers win the first two rounds of the NHL Playoffs, and the pick will be in either 2024 or 2025.

Patrick Kane By The Numbers

Kane has played in 54 games this season.

Kane has scored 16 goals this season.

Kane has 29 assists this season.

Kane has 40 points this season.

Kane has played in 1,161 games in his career

Kane has scored 446 goals in his career

Kane has 779 assists in his career

Kane has 1,225 points in his career.

What Does This Mean For the Red Wings?

Thankfully the Detroit Red Wings do not play the Rangers again for the rest of this season, but there is a chance they could meet in the playoffs. If the Red Wings were to make the playoffs and the Rangers win the Metropolitan Division, then they would face off in the first round also; a possibility is if the Rangers win their first-round series and the Red Wings knock off the Metropolitan Division, champion they could meet in the second round. The Red Wings will have to play the Blackhawks again this season, so they will not have to deal with Kane's playmaking ability in that matchup.

- Advertisement -