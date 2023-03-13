BREAKING: Packers trade Aaron Rodgers to New York Jets

Ian Rapoport is now reporting that “nothing has happened” yet between Rodgers and the New York Jets. Stay tuned!

According to a report from Trey Wingo, the Green Bay Packers have traded Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. No details from the deal have been revealed at this time. With Rodgers being shipped to the Jets, the Packers will finally be rolling with Jordan Love as their starting quarterback. In case you had forgotten, Rodgers' last game in a Packers' uniform was a loss to the Detroit Lions, and his last pass was an interception by Lions' safety, Kerby Joseph.

Why it Matters for Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers' departure from the Packers is significant, given his status as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. The move will undoubtedly have a substantial impact on the Packers and the NFL as a whole. The repercussions could be significant with Rodgers choosing the Jets as his next team. The Packers suffered a big loss, as would their devoted fans. Furthermore, Rodgers' departure shakes up the NFL, as he is widely recognized as one of the league's most talented and recognizable players.

Rogers by the Numbers

During his career with the Packers, Rodgers put up some insane stats:

10x Pro Bowl

4x All-Pro

Super Bowl winner

230 career games

475 touchdowns and 105 interceptions

59,055 passing yards

Bottom Line: Packers to roll with QB not named Rodgers or Favre

With Rodgers being traded to the Jets, the Packers will call on Jordan Love as their starting quarterback heading into the 2023 season. It will be the first time a quarterback not named Brett Favre or Aaron Rodgers will be starting a season-opener for the Packers since 1992, when Don Majkowski started against the Minnesota Vikings.