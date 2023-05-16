Breaking: Philadelphia 76ers make monumental decision regarding Doc Rivers

Inside the Article:
Apparently, leading your team to the Eastern Conference Semifinals for three consecutive seasons is not always enough. According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the Philadelphia 76ers have fired head coach Doc Rivers following the team's Eastern Conference Semifinals loss to the Boston Celtics.
Key Points
- The 76ers were recently eliminated by the Celtics
- Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the 76ers have fired Rivers
- Rivers led the 76ers to the Eastern Conference semis three years in a row
Doc Rivers by the Numbers
During his three seasons in Philadelphia, Rivers led the 76ers to an overall record of 236-154 (.653 winning percentage). In his NBA coaching career, Rivers has gone 1,860-1,097 in 24 total seasons. Following his first season as a head coach, Rivers was named the NBA Coach of the Year after leading the Orlando Magic to a .500 record. His best season as a head coach came in 2007-2008 when he led the Boston Celtics to an NBA Championship.