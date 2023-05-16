Breaking: Philadelphia 76ers make monumental decision regarding Doc Rivers

Apparently, leading your team to the Eastern Conference Semifinals for three consecutive seasons is not always enough. According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the Philadelphia 76ers have fired head coach Doc Rivers following the team's Eastern Conference Semifinals loss to the Boston Celtics.

BREAKING: The 76ers dismissed coach Doc Rivers on Tuesday, sources tell ESPN. Rivers led the Sixers to the Eastern Conference Semifinals in each of his three seasons on the job. pic.twitter.com/WM0t4LhrAz — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 16, 2023

Key Points

The 76ers were recently eliminated by the Celtics

Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the 76ers have fired Rivers

Rivers led the 76ers to the Eastern Conference semis three years in a row

Doc Rivers by the Numbers

During his three seasons in Philadelphia, Rivers led the 76ers to an overall record of 236-154 (.653 winning percentage). In his NBA coaching career, Rivers has gone 1,860-1,097 in 24 total seasons. Following his first season as a head coach, Rivers was named the NBA Coach of the Year after leading the Orlando Magic to a .500 record. His best season as a head coach came in 2007-2008 when he led the Boston Celtics to an NBA Championship.