NBA News Reports

Breaking: Philadelphia 76ers make monumental decision regarding Doc Rivers

By W.G. Brady
30
0

Inside the Article:

Apparently, leading your team to the Eastern Conference Semifinals for three consecutive seasons is not always enough. According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the Philadelphia 76ers have fired head coach Doc Rivers following the team's Eastern Conference Semifinals loss to the Boston Celtics.

Key Points

  • The 76ers were recently eliminated by the Celtics
  • Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the 76ers have fired Rivers
  • Rivers led the 76ers to the Eastern Conference semis three years in a row

Doc Rivers by the Numbers

During his three seasons in Philadelphia, Rivers led the 76ers to an overall record of 236-154 (.653 winning percentage). In his NBA coaching career, Rivers has gone 1,860-1,097 in 24 total seasons. Following his first season as a head coach, Rivers was named the NBA Coach of the Year after leading the Orlando Magic to a .500 record. His best season as a head coach came in 2007-2008 when he led the Boston Celtics to an NBA Championship.

