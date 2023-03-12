Breaking: Rams working on trade to send Jalen Ramsey to Dolphins

According to a repeat report from Josina Anderson, she has been told that the Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins are in “deep discussions” on a trade for cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Anderson noted that a deal is not yet finalized, but there is a “high likelihood” that it happens. Anderson also noted that there are a lot of teams that are interested in trading for Ramsey, but the Rams are focused on getting him to “where he wants to be.”

Why it Matters for Jalen Ramsey

For some time now, we have known that Los Angeles is likely to try and trade Ramsey to free up some much-needed salary cap space. There has been plenty of speculation about where Ramsey would land, and the Detroit Lions were one of the most mentioned destinations for the former All-Pro cornerback. At this time, it sure sounds like the Rams will be sending Ramsey to South Beach.

It appears that Los Angeles and Miami are in advanced discussions for a trade involving cornerback Ramsey. Although a deal has not been finalized, there is a high likelihood that it will happen. Los Angeles has been looking to free up salary cap space and is focused on getting Ramsey to a team he wants to be with. While there were many teams interested in trading for Ramsey, it seems that Miami are now the leading candidate to acquire him. As the negotiations continue, fans will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on where Ramsey ultimately ends up.