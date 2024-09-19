Breaking: Red Wings Lock in Seider with Seven-Year Contract

The Detroit Red Wings made a significant move by signing defenseman Moritz Seider to a seven-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $8.55 million. This announcement came on the first day of training camp, a moment fans had eagerly anticipated all summer. Seider, who has proven to be the team’s top defenseman, had been the last remaining restricted free agent not signed at the start of camp.

Seider's new contract ensures he will remain with the Red Wings until 2031, when he becomes eligible for unrestricted free agency at the age of 30. The length of the deal, while a seven-year agreement, was seen as a strong outcome considering Lucas Raymond signed for eight years. This signing comes at a strategic moment, as General Manager Steve Yzerman had successfully secured all restricted free agents ahead of the new NHL season, solidifying the team's core.

Seider has made a name for himself by playing all 246 regular-season games since his debut, consistently showing his commitment and ability on the ice. He held an impressive statline from the last season, where he recorded nine goals and 33 assists. Seider noted, “It’s a cool challenge. I take a lot of pride in that,” reflecting his eagerness to compete against the league's top lines.

IT’S MO-TOWN, BABY 🙌



The #RedWings have signed Moritz Seider to a seven-year contract with an AAV of $8,550,000. pic.twitter.com/WuZRSGRC3z — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) September 19, 2024

The newly signed contract not only reflects Seider's proven capabilities as a defenseman but also positions him alongside league comparables, reinforcing his place among the elite young defensemen. As Seider prepares to take on increased responsibilities in the upcoming season, fans and teammates alike are optimistic about his continued growth and leadership within the organization.

Seider training in Germany prior to the deal’s finalization led to excitement from teammates. Forward Patrick Kane expressed enthusiasm about the recent signings, stating, “It’s been a couple of good days for the organization.” This response underscores the positive atmosphere surrounding the Red Wings as they prepare for the challenges ahead.

