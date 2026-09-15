Former NBA Champion Sends Warning to Jalen Duren

Jalen Duren has already heard plenty of opinions about his contract standoff with the Detroit Pistons. Former NBA champion Brendan Haywood has now added a particularly direct one.

Haywood believes Duren is taking an unnecessary financial risk by continuing to push for more than Detroit’s reported five-year offer in the $190 million range. Duren is reportedly seeking at least $200 million, while the alternative remains a one-year, $9.6 million qualifying offer that could send him into unrestricted free agency next summer.

“Don’t miss out on $190 million trying to chase that extra $10 million,” Haywood Gil’s Arena. “If you got $190 million, you’re going to live the same life. But if you don’t get to $190 million, things can be a little different. If he goes into the season, we got to worry about injuries, injuries can change what they offer you.”

It is a simple argument: guaranteed money disappears quickly when the assumptions behind a future payday change.

Haywood Sees Too Much Risk in Duren’s Gamble

That risk has become the central question surrounding Duren.

The 22-year-old is reportedly increasingly prepared to consider the qualifying-offer route, which would give him control of his future next summer. It would also require him to spend an entire season carrying the injury and performance risk himself.

The financial upside may not be overwhelming, either.

Under current projections, an outside team could offer Duren roughly four years and $187 million next summer. Combined with the $9.6 million qualifying offer, that would put his theoretical five-year earnings at approximately $197 million, only slightly above Detroit’s reported $190 million proposal. That calculation assumes another team is willing to give him a full maximum contract. Bryan Toporek of Forbes detailed the potential numbers.

Duren Has Heard This Message Before

Haywood is not the first former NBA player to question the wisdom of walking away from Detroit’s money.

Raymond Felton and Theo Pinson recently urged Duren to consider both the contract and his basketball situation alongside Cade Cunningham. Pinson specifically argued that big men should be careful about leaving guards who help maximize their production.

Haywood’s warning is more financial.

Detroit and Duren may still find common ground. The reported difference between the sides is relatively small compared with the size of the contract, though the structure, guarantees and options attached to the proposal could materially affect its value. NBC Sports noted those unknowns when detailing the latest reported terms of the negotiations.

Haywood’s message is that Duren should not allow the pursuit of the last few million dollars to put the first $190 million at risk.

For a player trying to maximize his value, that is the uncomfortable part of the decision.