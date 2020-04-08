Brendan Shanahan drops gloves with Bob Probert [Video]

Let’s take a walk down memory lane to December 12, 1996. On that day, the Detroit Red Wings took the ice against the hated Chicago Blackhawks and before all was said and done, it was former Red Wings enforcer Bob Probert who mixed it up against his old team. Watch as Brendan Shanahan holds his own against one of the greatest fighters in NHL history.
