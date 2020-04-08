40.5 F
Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Brendan Shanahan drops gloves with Bob Probert [Video]

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Let’s take a walk down memory lane to December 12, 1996. On that day, the Detroit Red Wings took the ice against the hated Chicago Blackhawks and before all was said and done, it was former Red Wings enforcer Bob Probert who mixed it up against his old team. Watch as Brendan Shanahan holds his own against one of the greatest fighters in NHL history.

Previous articleRed Wings’ Justin Abdelkader destroys Tampa’s Michael Blunden [Video]
Next article10 Greatest Detroit Tigers of All-Time

