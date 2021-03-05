Brett Pesce fined maximum amount following blatant slew-foot on Red Wings C Robby Fabbri [Video]

On Thursday night, the Detroit Red Wings fell flat on their faces in a 5-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

During the game, Hurricanes D Brett Pesce lost his composure and made a dirty slew-foot play on Red Wings C Robby Fabbri.

Well, we hope it was worth the crime because Pesce has been fined $5,000, which is the maximum allowable under the CBA.

