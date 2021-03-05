Brett Pesce fined maximum amount following blatant slew-foot on Red Wings C Robby Fabbri [Video]

Sharing is caring!

On Thursday night, the Detroit Red Wings fell flat on their faces in a 5-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

During the game, Hurricanes D Brett Pesce lost his composure and made a dirty slew-foot play on Red Wings C Robby Fabbri.

Check it out.

Brett Pesce with a blatant slew-foot on Robby Fabbri. A bad/dangerous play that led to the Wings taking a 2-1 lead on the power play. pic.twitter.com/B4znhCK2YS — Brett Finger (@brettfinger) March 5, 2021

Well, we hope it was worth the crime because Pesce has been fined $5,000, which is the maximum allowable under the CBA.

Carolina’s Brett Pesce has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for a dangerous trip on Detroit’s Robby Fabbri. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 5, 2021