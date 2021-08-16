Brewers SP Brett Anderson destroys Trevor Bauer with single tweet

In case you have not heard, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher (probably not for long) Trevor Bauer is on administrative leave by Major League Baseball following allegations of sexual misconduct. Bauer is also the subject of a temporary order of protection last year after he allegedly abused a woman and threatened to kill her, according to The Washington Post.

Well, if Bauer was not already having a rough time, Milwaukee Brewers SP Brett Anderson just destroyed Bauer with a single tweet.

“Crazy to think that I could never get anyone out ever again and still feel better about my career than Trevor Bauer’s,” Anderson tweeted out on Sunday night.

Brett, this is very true.

