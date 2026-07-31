Tarik Skubal Trade Buzz Heats Up With Brewers Twist

The Milwaukee Brewers appear willing to remove one major obstacle in a potential trade for Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal.

According to The Athletic, Milwaukee would take on the roughly $9.4 million Skubal is still owed this season if the two teams reach an agreement before Monday’s MLB trade deadline.

That willingness matters, but money is not expected to decide the deal.

Prospects Remain the Real Sticking Point

Skubal would be a rental for Milwaukee, with the Brewers considered unlikely to re-sign him once he reaches free agency. Even so, adding the back-to-back American League Cy Young Award winner would instantly strengthen a club with serious postseason ambitions.

Milwaukee has taken this kind of swing before. The Brewers acquired CC Sabathia during the 2008 season, absorbed the rest of his salary and watched him carry the franchise to its first playoff appearance in 26 years.

The question is whether Milwaukee will surrender enough young talent to convince Detroit.

The Brewers own one of baseball’s deepest farm systems, giving them the pieces to build a competitive offer. Their top prospects, including infielders Jesús Made and Luis Peña, may be difficult to pry away because Milwaukee depends heavily on internal development to remain competitive with a smaller payroll.

Tigers Would Demand a Massive Return

Taking on Skubal’s salary helps Milwaukee, but it does little to lower Detroit’s asking price.

The Tigers would need a premium package for one of baseball’s most dominant pitchers. A deal built around secondary prospects is unlikely to move Scott Harris, especially with other contenders expected to show interest.

Milwaukee can afford the remaining salary. The tougher decision is whether it can afford the prospect cost.

Bottom Line

The Brewers are reportedly prepared to absorb Tarik Skubal’s remaining salary, clearing one potential hurdle in trade discussions.

Now comes the real challenge. Milwaukee must decide whether a short-term championship push is worth surrendering the kind of young talent that has allowed the organization to contend year after year.