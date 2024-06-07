Brewers vs Tigers Faceoff June 7, 2024: Viewing Details, Betting Odds, Picks, and More





Comerica Park is set to host an intriguing matchup as the Milwaukee Brewers look to snap a losing streak against a balanced Detroit Tigers team. The Brewers have had an impressive season thus far but are coming off a skid, losing three straight to the Phillies. On the other side, the Tigers, standing at .500, seek to keep their recent positive momentum alive after taking a series from the Rangers.

How to Watch Brewers vs Tigers

Detroit Tigers (31-31) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (36-26)

Game Info: Friday, June 7, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET (Comerica Park)

Friday, June 7, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET (Comerica Park) Online Streaming: MLB.TV

MLB.TV Live TV: ESPN+ (Subscription Required)

ESPN+ (Subscription Required) Radio Broadcast: Local Sports Network Stations

Brewers vs Tigers Odds

Money Line: Detroit Tigers -115 / Milwaukee Brewers -105

Odds found at PickDawgz

Brewers vs Tigers Predictions

The Tigers enter this series with their eyes set on climbing the AL Central ranks. Reese Olson appears to be a bright spot for the Tigers despite a rough outing in his last start. With his overall impressive ERA, he could very well tame the Brewers’ lineup. Betting trends favor the home team, pointing to a potential success for the Tigers, especially at night against NL Central opponents.

Prediction: Tigers 5, Brewers 3

More

Despite the latest struggles, the Brewers hold a commanding lead in the NL Central, largely due to their robust scoring and solid pitching throughout the season. For the Tigers, Riley Greene is a player to watch as he continues to contribute significantly to the team’s hitting efforts. With both squads facing distinct pressures – the Brewers to maintain their division lead and the Tigers to break above .500 – this series opener is more than just another game on the schedule.