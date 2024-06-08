Brewers vs Tigers Showdown, June 8, 2024: Viewing Details, Betting Odds, Expert Picks, and More





The stage is set for a riveting showdown as the Milwaukee Brewers look to maintain their momentum following a dominant performance while the Detroit Tigers aim to right the ship after a deflating loss. With the Brewers’ bats coming alive and the Tigers seeking to prove their resilience, Saturday’s game at Comerica Park promises to be an intense battle.

How to Watch Brewers vs Tigers:

TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Wisconsin

Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Wisconsin Live Stream: ESPN+ subscription

ESPN+ subscription Game Time: 4:10 PM at Comerica Park

Odds:

Money Line: Tigers +140 / Brewers -165

Tigers +140 / Brewers -165 Over/Under: 8.5

8.5 Spread: Brewers favored

Brewers favored Odds found at PickDawgz

Predictions:

Today’s matchup presents a classic David vs. Goliath scenario as Casey Mize takes the mound for the Tigers. Despite a rocky start to the season, Mize is eager to notch his first career win against the Brewers. On the other side, Freddy Peralta, boasting impressive numbers, looks to continue his dominant streak against a Tigers team that has stumbled when facing winning opponents. All signs point to the Brewers extending their mastery over American League adversaries, fueled by Peralta’s arm and their recently awakened offensive power.

More:

The Tigers, hovering at a .500 record, are not just competing for a win today; they’re fighting for consistency and a chance to climb up the standings. With Riley Greene leading the charge and approaching personal bests, the Tigers still harbor the talent to upend the Brewers’ expectations. Meanwhile, Peralta’s continued excellence on the mound could solidify his status as an elite pitcher if he can silence the Tigers’ bats once more. This game isn’t just about the scoreboard; it’s a litmus test for both squads as they navigate the mid-season landscape.