Brian Branch Apologizes For Flipping Double Bird To Packers Fans

Following a controversial ejection during the Detroit Lions' recent game against the Green Bay Packers, safety Brian Branch addressed the media to apologize for his actions. The incident, which involved him flipping the double bird to Packers fans, occurred after Branch was penalized for a high hit on Packers receiver Bo Melton, which resulted in an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and subsequent ejection from the game.

“That’s not something I wanted to show or want people to notice me as that,” Branch stated as quoted by ESPN. “That was just the heat of the moment for me, and I apologize to everyone who saw that and that won’t happen again.”

Branch went on to express his understanding of the call made by the officials. “I most definitely agree with the call. My target was obviously high, but that was never my intentions to aim for the head,” he said.

“Moving forward I do have to move my target down,” Branch added, indicating his willingness to learn from this experience and make necessary adjustments in his approach to tackling.

As the Lions continue their season, Branch's ability to adapt and grow from this incident will be crucial for his development as a player. With a strong focus on team success, Branch is determined to contribute positively to the Lions' defense moving forward. His apology reflects not only accountability but also a desire to represent the Lions in a manner that upholds the values of sportsmanship and respect.