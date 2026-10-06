Lions Make Decision on Brian Branch, Cade Mays

Help could finally be on the way for the Detroit Lions.

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According to Ari Meirov, the Lions will designate safety Brian Branch and center Cade Mays to return from IR/PUP, opening the door for both players to begin practicing this week. Branch has been sidelined by an Achilles injury, while Mays has been recovering from the broken wrist that has kept him out since training camp.

For a Detroit team coming off a frustrating 32-26 loss to the Carolina Panthers, the timing couldn’t be much better.

Brian Branch and Cade Mays Returning to Practice

The Branch news follows the encouraging update Dan Campbell provided Monday, when the Lions coach said, “I think it looks really good like Branch is going to practice this week.” Getting Branch back would eventually provide a major boost for a Detroit defense that has allowed at least 30 points in three of its first four games.

Mays’ return to practice is also significant. Campbell previously indicated that the Lions were targeting a return around the bye for their offseason addition, and getting Mays back on the field this week represents an important step toward strengthening Detroit’s offensive line.

There is one important distinction, however. Being designated to return and beginning practice does not mean Branch or Mays will automatically play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Lions have their bye in Week 6, so there is little reason to rush either player if the medical staff believes another couple of weeks would be beneficial. Detroit could allow Branch and Mays to practice this week, hold one or both out against Arizona, and then target a Week 7 return with additional recovery and practice time behind them.

Either way, this is good news.

The Lions badly need reinforcements. Two potentially important ones are officially getting closer.