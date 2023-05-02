Heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, many believed the Detroit Lions would select either a cornerback with the No. 6 overall pick in the first round. Instead, the Lions passed on a cornerback in Round 1 altogether, and instead, they landed DB Brian Branch with the No. 45 overall pick. Branch, in my opinion, was a first-round talent, and the Lions got a steal. In a recent article, Bucky Brooks called Branch a “perfect fit” for the Lions.

Key Points

The Lions passed on a cornerback in Round 1 and instead drafted Branch with the No. 45 overall pick.

Bucky Brooks called Branch a “perfect fit” for the Lions, citing his high IQ, outstanding instincts, awareness, and playmaking ability.

Branch's experience manning the slot for the Crimson Tide and his “dawg mentality” makes him a potential steal for the Lions and a valuable addition to their improved defense.

Brian Branch called ‘Perfect Fit' for Detroit Lions

Bucky Brooks of NFL.com has released a list where he looks at the “Perfect Fits” from the 2023 NFL Draft, and Branch made the cut for the Lions.

- Advertisement -

“The Lions addressed many of their secondary concerns in free agency, but adding Branch gives defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn a few options to fill the critical nickel corner position. The Alabama star is a natural fit as a high-IQ defender with outstanding instincts, awareness and playmaking ability. Branch's experience and expertise manning the slot for the Crimson Tide should help him transition quickly into playing a vital role in the Lions' sub-packages. With elite hybrid defender Chauncey Gardner-Johnson available to serve as a mentor, Branch should make an immediate impact on a defense that looks vastly improved on paper.”

Bottom Line: The Lions may have gotten a steal

Branch describes himself as a player who has the “dawg mentality”, and when you watch his film, you will certainly agree. Most believed the Alabama defensive back would be selected in the first round, but the Lions were patient (unlike what they were in the first round), and they snagged Branch with the No. 45 overall pick. Time will tell, but Branch has a chance to be one of the steals of the draft.