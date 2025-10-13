Brian Branch Reveals Why He Slapped JuJu Smith-Schuster Following Lions Loss to Chiefs

Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch is taking accountability for his role in Sunday night’s post-game altercation with Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, an incident that quickly went viral after the Lions’ 30-17 loss.

Following the game, Branch admitted that his emotions got the better of him in the heat of the moment.

“I did a little childish thing,” a clearly dejected Branch said. “But I’m tired of people doing stuff in between the play, and the refs don’t catch it. They be trying to bully me out there. I shouldn’t have did it, it was childish.”

Branch Explains What Set Him Off

According to Branch, the situation stemmed from an earlier play in which Smith-Schuster blocked him in the back, a move the Lions safety felt was both dangerous and overlooked by the officials.

Brian Branch blocked in back by JuJu Smith-Schuster video pic.twitter.com/I1zB58tUXa — Jimmy Liao MD | Detroit Lions Morning Rounds (@JimmyLiaoMD) October 13, 2025

While Branch felt targeted throughout the night, he acknowledged that his reaction, slapping Smith-Schuster after the final whistle, was the wrong way to handle it.

“I got blocked in the back illegally, and the ref didn’t do anything. I could have got hurt off of that. But I still should not have done that. I should’ve showed it between the whistle, not after the game, and I apologize for that,” Branch added. Brian Branch apologized for hitting JuJu Smith-Schuster after the game.



He also said he was tired of Smith-Schuster hitting him between plays and the Chiefs getting away with penalties in front of the ref.



"I should've never did it."



🎥 @colton_pouncypic.twitter.com/1cbiYBz1qA — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) October 13, 2025

It’s clear Branch knows he crossed a line, echoing the accountability that head coach Dan Campbell demanded in his post-game comments.

Possible Consequences Looming

Branch’s emotional outburst couldn’t have come at a worse time for the Lions’ secondary, which is already dealing with a laundry list of injuries. Safety Kerby Joseph continues to battle a lingering knee issue, and several key defensive backs, including Avonte Maddox and Terrion Arnold, remain sidelined.

If Branch faces a suspension or fine from the NFL, it would leave Detroit dangerously thin heading into next week’s matchup against the 5-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a game with serious NFC playoff implications.

Facing quarterback Baker Mayfield and one of the conference’s most efficient passing attacks, the Lions can ill afford to lose another starting defensive back.

A Moment to Learn From

Branch’s passion and intensity are part of what make him such an impact player, but Sunday night’s incident was a reminder of where emotion must give way to composure.

He’s still one of Detroit’s brightest young talents, and while this moment may earn him some criticism, it also shows maturity in how quickly he owned up to his mistake.

As the Lions turn their focus to Tampa Bay, Branch’s next move will be about proving that this slip-up was just that, a brief lapse in judgment from a player who’s learning how to channel his fire the right way.