Lions Help Brian Branch Avoid Fines With Custom Tackling Bag

Brian Branch was fined nearly $71K in 2024. Now the Detroit Lions are coaching him to improve his tackling form without losing his edge.

Brian Branch isn’t changing who he is. The Detroit Lions just want him to hit smarter — not softer.

The second-year safety was a heat-seeking missile in 2024, delivering big hits, setting the tone, and earning a reputation as one of the NFL’s most physical defenders.

Unfortunately, the league office took notice, too.

Branch was fined a whopping $70,896 last season for various personal fouls — most of them tied to lowering his head at the point of contact.

Now, the Lions are working behind the scenes to help preserve Branch’s edge — while protecting both his wallet and his body.

Brian Branch racked up nearly $71K in fines in 2024 due to his physical playing style. In 2025, the Lions are coaching him to tackle lower and cleaner — without losing his aggressive edge. A new custom tackling bag is now part of his post-practice routine.

Brian Branch Working to Tackle Smarter in 2025

Brian Branch’s ability to deliver clean, explosive hits is part of what makes him so valuable. But in today’s NFL, even a perfectly timed hit can draw a flag or fine if the technique isn’t textbook.

“It’s not anything — he’s not trying to hurt guys out there,” said Lions safeties coach Jim O’Neil as quoted by Lions OnSI. “As you guys know, those are bang-bang plays.”

The problem? Often, it’s a receiver lowering their head after Branch has already committed to the hit.

“If I’m a DB, I have my aiming point on where I’m about to strike a guy,” O’Neil explained. “If a guy catches [the ball] and his aiming point drops, it ends up helmet to helmet or shoulder to helmet or shoulder to neck.”

In other words: It’s a game of inches — and split seconds.

But the Lions aren’t asking Branch to ease up. They’re just helping him adjust.

The Custom Tackling Bag Solution

To help reinforce proper form, O’Neil and the Lions equipment staff had a custom tackling bag built — one specifically designed to help Branch stay low through contact.

“I have, and got a custom bag, it’s about that high off the ground,” O’Neil said, gesturing with his hand. “And we’re gonna live on that post practice, so that I can help him save some of his money.”

That tackling bag has now become a post-practice ritual for Branch, who continues to be all-in on improving without compromising what makes him special.

Branch Is Still a Defensive Star

Don’t let the fines fool you — Branch was outstanding in 2024, anchoring the back end of Detroit’s defense alongside All-Pro Kerby Joseph.

He’s known as:

One of the league’s top coverage safeties

A reliable, form-first tackler (despite the occasional penalty)

A cerebral player with elite instincts

In short: He’s a cornerstone. And the Lions want to make sure his style of play doesn’t cost him — or the team — in 2025.

The Bottom Line

Brian Branch doesn’t need to be less aggressive — he just needs to be a little more precise.

With coaching, smarter technique, and a bit of post-practice repetition, the Lions are doing everything they can to make sure their hard-hitting safety stays on the field and off the league’s fine list.

Because when Branch is flying around — legally — Detroit’s defense is on another level.