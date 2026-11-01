The Detroit Lions have suffered two significant defensive losses during Sunday’s crucial NFC North showdown against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

According to an official injury update from the team, defensive back Brian Branch and EDGE rusher DJ Wonnum have both been ruled OUT for the remainder of the game with concussions.

Both players went down on the same second-quarter play, colliding helmet-to-helmet with each other as they tried to tackle Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson.

The announcement is particularly concerning for a Detroit defense already dealing with injuries to several important players.

Brian Branch and DJ Wonnum Ruled Out

Branch’s departure is an especially frustrating development considering he recently returned from a lengthy recovery following a torn Achilles.

The talented defensive back made his season debut in last Sunday’s 20-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers, recording four tackles and a crucial fourth-quarter interception.

As we previously reported when Branch returned to action, getting him back was a major boost for Detroit’s improving secondary.

Now, just two games into his return, Branch is dealing with another injury.

Wonnum’s absence also creates a problem for defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, who must adjust his pass-rushing rotation against Minnesota quarterback Kyler Murray.

Neither player carried a game-status injury designation entering Sunday’s matchup, making their in-game departures particularly unfortunate.

Lions Defense Facing Growing Injury Concerns

Detroit was already without All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph, who was ruled out Friday because of his lingering knee injury.

As we reported in the Lions’ final injury update, Joseph returned to practice during the week but wasn’t cleared to face Minnesota.

Losing Branch means the Lions must finish Sunday’s game without either member of their projected starting safety tandem.

That’s a difficult situation against an offense featuring Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson.

The Lions entered Sunday with Branch cleared for an unrestricted workload, making his availability especially important with Joseph sidelined.

Now, Detroit will have to rely on its defensive depth to finish the game.

Concussion Protocol Comes Next for Branch and Wonnum

The Lions have officially ruled out both Branch and Wonnum with concussions. No timetable for either player’s return beyond Sunday’s game has been announced.

Both players will need to satisfy the NFL’s concussion protocol before being cleared to return to action.