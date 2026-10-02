The Detroit Lions have been waiting nearly 10 months to get Brian Branch back on the field. Based on Dan Campbell’s latest update, that wait may finally be nearing its end.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

Campbell delivered his most optimistic assessment yet of Branch’s recovery Friday, saying the star safety is getting extremely close to returning from the torn Achilles he suffered last December. Branch began the season on the physically unable to perform list, but Campbell made it sound like the 24-year-old is physically itching to get back into Detroit’s secondary.

“He’s close. Yep. He’s close. He’s ready to go,” Campbell said Friday. “I’m tired of listening to him. I mean that in a good way. Love that kid, man, he’s put in a ton of work.”

For a Lions defense that has spent the opening month juggling pieces in the secondary, those are some beautiful words.

Brian Branch Has Come a Long Way

Branch’s recovery has been one of Detroit’s biggest injury stories since training camp began. The Lions opened camp with Branch on the PUP list, with Campbell saying at the time that the safety had avoided setbacks while recovering from the Achilles tear.

The timeline became more encouraging as September progressed. Campbell indicated last month that Branch had a better chance of returning before Kerby Joseph, although the Lions weren’t prepared to put either safety back on the practice field at that point.

Friday’s comments represent another substantial step forward. Campbell isn’t merely saying Branch is progressing anymore; he’s describing a player who believes he’s ready.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Branch will immediately return to the lineup. Detroit still has to officially open his practice window, evaluate how his Achilles responds to football activity and determine when he’s prepared for game action.

But we’re getting much closer.

Week 5 Becomes Very Interesting

Branch is not eligible to play Sunday night against Carolina because players who began the season on PUP must miss at least the first four games. He can become eligible beginning with Detroit’s Week 5 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, and the Lions then have their bye before returning to action in Week 7.

That creates an intriguing decision for Campbell and Detroit’s medical staff. They could potentially get Branch back for Arizona if everything progresses quickly, or use the bye to give him additional recovery time before unleashing him during the heart of the schedule.

Either option would represent a massive addition to Kelvin Sheppard’s defense. Branch recorded 109 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four interceptions and 16 passes defended in 2024, per the Lions’ official stat sheet, establishing himself as one of the most versatile defensive backs in football before the Achilles injury eventually ended his 2025 season.

Detroit has managed the safety position without him by leaning on veterans Chuck Clark and Christian Izien, while injuries elsewhere have forced even more shuffling. The Lions recently placed Thomas Harper on injured reserve, making Branch’s eventual return even more significant.

Lions Could Be Getting a Major Weapon Back

What makes Branch so important isn’t simply that he’s a starting safety. It’s what his presence allows Detroit to do everywhere else.

Branch can cover receivers from the slot, attack downhill against the run, blitz, play deep and disguise coverage before the snap. Getting that chess piece back would give Sheppard significantly more freedom when constructing his weekly defensive plan.

There is still one important hurdle remaining: Branch actually has to practice. Until Detroit opens that window and sees how his body responds, projecting an exact return date would be premature.

Campbell’s language Friday, however, was unmistakably different from what we’ve heard throughout Branch’s rehabilitation.

He’s close. He’s ready.

And apparently he’s reminding Campbell about it often enough that the coach is getting tired of hearing him.

For Lions fans, that’s the kind of annoyance everyone can live with.