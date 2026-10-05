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Lions Get Potentially Huge Brian Branch News

Brian Branch injury update
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The Detroit Lions could be getting safety Brian Branch, one of their best defensive players, back on the practice field this week.

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Head coach Dan Campbell said Monday that he is optimistic Brian Branch will return to practice as Detroit begins preparing for its Week 5 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. The Lions are still waiting for final clearance from doctors, but Campbell certainly sounded encouraged.

“I’m hopeful. We have not gotten confirmation from the doctor yet, that’s the only thing we’re waiting for on Branch,” Campbell said Monday.

Brian Branch Could Practice, But Week 5 Return Isn’t Guaranteed

Getting Branch back on the practice field would be a significant step for a Detroit defense that desperately needs reinforcements. The Lions surrendered 445 yards in Sunday night’s 32-26 loss to the Carolina Panthers, including 329 passing yards and two touchdowns from Bryce Young.

But there is an important distinction here: Branch practicing this week does not automatically mean he will play against Arizona.

Branch has been on the physically unable to perform list since tearing his Achilles tendon last season. Once he does practice, the Lions open a 21-day window to evaluate him and decide whether to activate him to the 53-man roster, so there is time built in to be careful.

Detroit’s Bye Week Offers a Reason to Wait

Detroit has its bye immediately following the Cardinals game, which gives Campbell and the Lions an interesting decision. If Branch isn’t completely ready for game action, Detroit could hold him out Sunday and effectively give him two more weeks to prepare for a Week 7 return rather than rushing him back immediately.

That decision will come later. For now, simply getting Branch back onto the practice field would qualify as very good news for a Lions defense that could certainly use some.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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